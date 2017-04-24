Kazakh boy named laureate of intl young pianists competition in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Biali Bikenov, a student of the Kazakh National University of Arts became a laureate of the Merci, Maestro! International Competition of Young Pianists held in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The festival took place from April 20 to 23 under the support of the Tchaikovsky Music School in Brussels and brought together 92 young talents aged under 19 from 28 countries of the world.

The competition consisted of a qualification stage and a final.

The seven-year-old Biali performed Little Preludes by Bach, Etude No.5 by M. Moszkowski and Legend by G.Zhubanova in the qualification round. At the final stage he performed the Clowns by D.Kabalevsky and one of Beethoven’s Sonatas.

Biali Bikenov was named the laureate in “The Youngest Participant” nomination.