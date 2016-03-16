Kazakh boy's body to be repatriated from China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Body of a Kazakhstani boy Gleb Bondarenko will be repatriated from China to Astana on Thursday morning.

The 7-year-old Bondarenko died of diffuse brainstem glioma in Harbin, in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang on March 8.



Gleb's mom Inna thanked the Kazakh Embassy in China for their help: "The embassy helped us. The consul was very helpful in speeding up the process of repatriation. I would like to thank them."



Inna told Kazinform correspondent that the embassy arranged everything to bring back the body for funerals in Kazakhstan after she asked them for help on March 9.