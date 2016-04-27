Kazakh-British coop discussed in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Erzhan Kazykhanov met with Mr. Tobias Ellwood, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The meeting saw the sides discussing the state and prospects of the Kazakh-British cooperation in a wide range of issues, including those in the investment, energy and cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as exchange of opinions on the international and regional politics, Kazinform learnt from kazembassy.org.uk.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, especially in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and strengthening the global nuclear safety. Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov informed Mr. Tobias Ellwood about the outcomes of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s participation in the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington DC in April and handed in him the text of the President’s Manifesto ‘The World. The 21st century’.

The sides also discussed the promotion of Kazakhstan’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, as well as the issues of holding EXPO 2017 in Astana.

***

Manifesto ‘The World. The 21st century’ was adopted during President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s participation in the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington DC in April. This is a document, aimed at concerted action of the world community to prevent wars and conflicts. The Manifesto has a status of the official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.