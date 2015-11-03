  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission holds 2nd session in London

    20:40, 03 November 2015
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission is holding its 2nd session in London today. President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of the UK David Cameron are participating in it.

    The session agenda includes the issues of business cooperation, expansion of British investments in non-resources sectors and technological productions, implementation of joint projects in extractive industries, in agriculture, transport infrastructure and ‘green’ technologies.

    The President is also expected to meet with the heads of leading British companies.

    As the press service of Akorda informs, Kazakh-British bilateral economic ties are enhanced to date at the governmental, quasi-governmental and business levels.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Government News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!