Kazakh, British ladies to clash in Fed Cup ties in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national women's tennis team is to play against the United Kingdom national team in Fed Cup World Group II play-offs on 20-21 April 2019 at the Copper Box Arena in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

So far, Kazakhstan's team has reached the Fed Cup WG II play-offs three times: vs France in 2013, vs Canada in 2017, and now vs United Kingdom.



Fans are welcome to take part in this celebration of sports and friendship! Come and support our athletes!



The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation will assist Kazakhstan-based fans in obtaining UK visas, as well as provide free stadium tickets and apparel to all fans of our national team. For enquiries, email events@kazembassy.org.uk.



We look forward to seeing you at the game. Go, Kazakhstan!