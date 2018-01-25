Kazakh Bublik out of ATP Challenger in Newport
09:32, 25 January 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the second round of the ATP Challenger in Newport, USA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 6th-seeded Bublik was routed by American Noah Rubin in a three set match 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.
It is to be recalled that the Kazakhstani tennis player stunned Canadian Peter Polansky in the opener in three sets as well.
In the next round Rubin will face another American Taylor Fritz.