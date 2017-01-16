  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Bublik strolls into Australian Open second round

    14:37, 16 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan eased into the second round of the 2017 Australian Open by defeating ATP's top 20 player, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 19-year-old Bublik stunned world №16 Lucas Pouille from France in four sets 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 43 minutes to win the opening match.

    In the second-round match Bublik will face Malek Jaziri from Tunisia who beat Japanese Go Soeda.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!