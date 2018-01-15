Kazakh Bublik up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik, 20, rose three spots up to №112 and became closer to ATP's Top 100.



Unlike Bublik, his fellow countryman Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot sliding to №69.



Rafael Nadal continues to lead the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria rounds out the top 3.