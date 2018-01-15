  • kz
    Kazakh Bublik up in ATP rankings

    10:24, 15 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik, 20, rose three spots up to №112 and became closer to ATP's Top 100.

    Unlike Bublik, his fellow countryman Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot sliding to №69.

    Rafael Nadal continues to lead the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria rounds out the top 3.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
