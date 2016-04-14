Kazakh businessmen visited Novosibirsk region (PHOTO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM On April 11-13, Kazakhstan's Business Mission paid a visit to Novosibirsk region of Russia.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia told Kazinform, Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kosherbayev, Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region Nikolay Dychko, representatives of 35 domestic construction, chemical, food and pharmaceutical companies were among the members of the delegation. The visit was organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Russia, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber and JSC Kaznex Invest.

At a meeting with Governor of Novosibirsk region Vladimir Gorodetsky, the latter reminded that his region actively cooperates with Kazakhstan’s three regions. He expressed confidence that such partnership will be enhanced. “Our region gives much attention to expanding delivery of horticultural products from Kazakhstan,” he said.

In turn, Vice Minister of Agriculture E.Kosherbayev reminded that as per the agreements of both countries’ presidents, Ust-Kamenogorsk has launched construction of a full-cycle AvtoVAZ and BIPEK Avto car-manufacturing plant, whose project capacity is to make 120 000 cars per annum. Construction of such a plant requires to expand cooperation ties between the sides.

Novosibirsk region also closely interacts with Pavlodar region, where a large aluminum plant functions. This enabled to provide Ust-Kamenogorsk car manufacturing plant with aluminum sheets, and companies from Novosibirsk can join this process too. Presently, BIPEK Avto and AvtoVAZ are handling the issues of organization of logistics and distributorship networks.

The Vice Minister noted that a number of dairy farms of the country (namely, Milk Project in Kokshetau, Akmola region) supplies its products to the Novosibirsk region. The Head of the Kazakh delegation expressed hope for strengthening research ties having emphasized that fundamental sciences retained its strong positions in Russia.

At a roundtable meeting with the participation of local business communities, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Novosibirsk region, Vladimir Znatkov noted that such meetings are important for sharing experience and establishing contacts on promising projects.

In turn, Deputy Chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber Saltanat Akhanova said that creation of joint ventures is an important area of interregional and international cooperation. Several investment projects of Kazakhstani enterprises were presented during the roundtable meeting and agreements and memorandums of cooperation were signed.

On the sidelines of the visit, KAZNEX INVEST JSC opened its branch office in Novosibirsk, which will support Kazakhstani exporters in the Siberian Federal Region and will also attract investments from Russia to priority sectors of Kazakhstan economy.



