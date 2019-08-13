  • kz
    Kazakh capital, 5 regions of Kazakhstan on bad weather alert

    18:08, 13 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather service, has issued bad weather alert for Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions as well as Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm,hail, squall, southwestern wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 25 mps areforecast for Akmola region on August 14-15.

    The Kazakhcapital will see thunderstorm on August 14-15. Chances of hail and northwesternwind gusting up to 15-20 mps will be high in the city on August 15.

    Western,northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps as well as dust storm will persist inKyzylorda region on August 14.

    Turkestan regionwill be hit by thunderstorm, squall, dust storm and western wind with gusts of15-20 mps on August 14.

    The same day Kostanayregion will brace for thunderstorm, western, northeastern wind, and hail.

    Northwestern windgusting up to 15-20 mps and dust storm are in store for Mangistau region onAugust 14.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
