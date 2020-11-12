Kazakh capital, 7 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists have issued weather warnings for the Kazakh capital and seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, on November 13. Probability of storm is 90%.

Heavy precipitation, mainly snow and rain, will douse East Kazakhstan region on November 13. The region will see southeasterly wind gust up to 25 mps. It will be windy in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semei on November 13 as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for Pavlodar region. Probability of storm is 90%.

Blizzard and 25 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for Akmola region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow are predicted for Almaty region on November 13. Parts of the region will observe fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, ice slick, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in Kostanay region. The city of Kostanay will brace for blizzard and strong wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, black ice, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for West Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket the city of Uralsk at night and early in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Snowfall will hit most of North Kazakhstan region on November 13-14. Meteorologists also warn of fog, back ice, blizzard, and strong wind gusting up to 25 mps. Chances of ice slick, blizzard, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.