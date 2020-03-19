Kazakh capital confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital reports another 7 cases of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Healthcare.

«They are the nationals of Kazakhstan aged from 25 to 52. All of them contacted the patients earlier diagnosed with coronavirus. They all are now on quarantine at hospitals. Their condition is estimated as satisfactory,» Dias Akhmetsharip, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare, informed.

44 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country for now, 19 – in Almaty and 25 – in Nur-Sultan.