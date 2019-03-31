Kazakh capital joined Earth Hour 2019 campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital joined the traditional Earth Hour campaign on Saturday by switching off lighting of its iconic buildings - Baiterek Monument, Nur-Alem Sphere, Mangilik El Arch, Opera and Ballet Theatre and others, 24.kz reports.

Earth Hour is the largest ecological campaign calling people to be more careful and responsible towards the nature and limited resources of the planet.

More than 2 billion people from 7,000 cities of the world have already joined the campaign.



Aigul Solovyova, Chairperson of the Association of Environmental Organizations, says Kazakhstan confirmed again its adherence to worldwide energy saving efforts. ‘What does it give? We contribute to the prevention of climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. We are a part of the global world and we confirm that we are together with the world,' she stressed.



First launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, the Earth Hour became a global campaign gathering more than 100 million supporters from 35 countries a year later. Kazakhstan officially joined the campaign in 2009.