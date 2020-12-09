Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 729 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 59 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 106. Pavlodar region has recorded the second biggest number of fresh daily infections – 98. East Kazakhstan region has rounded out the top 3 with 95 new COVID-19 cases.

74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Almaty city, 60 – in Akmola region, 34 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 22 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

The newly added COVID-19 cases have pushed the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 138,382.