Kazakh capital supports #Birge #TazaQazaqstan campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign continues countrywide. The Kazakh capital residents led by Mayor Altai Kulginov headed today to Lake Maibalyk to clean up the territory, Kazinform reports.

The campaignhas been running for the third week in a row. More than 1,000 Nur-Sultan peoplejoined the event, including civil servants, heads of departments and statebodies, public figures.

As earlier reported,Kazakh PM Askar Mamin launched the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaignwhich brought together more than 1,200 people.