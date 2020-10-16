Kazakh capital to brace for ice-slick and blizzard

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind is expected tomorrow in Akmola region gusting sometimes 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

On October 18 mercury will drop to 6-8 degrees Celsius with further decrease during the day in Nur-Sultan. High wind will batter the city and roll at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Rain and snow, fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast to grip Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions locally on October 18. Air temperature will decrease sharply to 2-10 degrees Celsius.