    Kazakh capital to build snowboarding and skiing slide

    16:00, 08 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An artificial snowboarding and skiing slide will be built at the Ataturk Park in Nur-Sultan by December 20, the city administration’s official website reads.

    The total area will reach above 720 sq m. The slide length is 40m, the width is 18 m. The snow park will be built of plastic, metal and wooden elements. There will also be built a skating rink, ice slides and Ayaz Ata (character similar to that of Santa Claus) House.


    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan
