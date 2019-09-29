Kazakh capital to enjoy Chamber Music of October program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In October, in the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, a rich program of exciting concerts will be offered to music lovers, including even the youngest listeners.

On the International Music Day, October 1, at 19.00, an exciting program of Antonio Vivaldi’s works will open a new series of symphonic concerts Creators of Eternal Values. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov. The musical evening will also feature the opera house’s Principal Soloist Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova (soprano), Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor), Soloist and Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova, Madina Kapeu (violins), Asset Neldybayev (bassoon), Damilya Makhpirova, Nurgul Saparova (oboes). Perseo’s aria «Sovvente il sole» from the opera Andromeda Liberata will be performed in Kazakhstan for the first time. The program also includes Irene’s aria «Sposa, son disprezzata» from the opera Bajazet and Costanza’s aria «Agitata da due venti» from the opera Griselda, the cycle Le Quattro Stagioni, Concerto for Two Violins, Concerto for Two Oboes and a Bassoon Concerto. The Host is Madeniyet Kairatkeri Marzhan Zhakenova, the official website of Astana Opera reads.

On October 3, at 19.00, a concert Vocal Parallels, dedicated to the outstanding Kazakh opera singer with an ultra-high male voice Erik Kurmangaliev, will take place. The acclaimed countertenor vocalist’s voice had a huge range and incredible flexibility and technique, which allowed him to perform with incredible virtuosity both soprano and contralto parts. Guests of the evening will be Russian artists, Erik Kurmangaliev’s friends who performed with him at world’s best venues: Honoured Artist of Russia Larisa Rudakova (soprano), Rustam Yavaev, Oleg Ryabets (countertenors), Aleksandr Kotovschikov (piano). Along with them, famous Kazakh vocalist, Astana Opera Principal Soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina (soprano), Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor), and instrumentalist musicians: Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova (violin), Askar Mukanov (cello), Gumir Saidalin (flute), Raushan Beskembirova (piano) will also perform on the Chamber Hall stage. The artists will present works from Erik Kurmangaliev’s repertoire, including masterpieces of world opera and vocal classics, as well as works by Kazakh authors.

On October 6, at 12.00, Prokofiev’s symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf will introduce senior preschoolers and schoolchildren of grades 1-5 to symphony orchestra instruments. The children will make an informative journey into the world of music, where each fairy tale character has their own theme, led by a certain musical instrument. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin. Narrator – People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Sergey Matveyev, introductory speech – musicologist Saule Mauletova.

On October 8, at 19.00, the concert Through the Pages of Classical Music will open the new season of the popular series Bel Canto Music Salon. The program of the evening includes arias and duets from operas, famous songs and art songs of Western European composers, instrumental classics. Music lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy performances of the opera house’s brilliant soloists, Kazakh opera stars: Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova, Dina Khamzina, Meir Bainesh, Cavalier of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova, Yerzhan Saipov. Instrumentalists, well-known to the capital’s audience, will also present their art: the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov (violin), Raushan Beskembirova, Dana Abdykadyrova (piano).

On October 12, at 18.00, a concert Tchaikovsky & Arensky: Two Geniuses, Two Fates will be held as part of the FORTE-TRIO Invites series. The State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan «FORTE-TRIO» of the State Concert Organization «Kazakh Concert» of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan includes: the Artistic Director of the collective – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev (piano), Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello). This evening, Trio op.50 by the great composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Trio op.32 by his younger contemporary Anton Arensky, whose work was largely influenced by the classic, will be performed.

On October 17, at 19.00, within the framework of the Year of Youth, the Chamber Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic Society of the Nur-Sultan Akimat will perform a new exciting program Next Generation from the series Zhastar – El Tіregі!. The music evening will feature works by composers from different countries – Kazakhstan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the USA, Lithuania, Slovenia, Poland, Turkey, Palestine, India, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, some of the works by foreign authors will be performed in Kazakhstan for the first time. Author of the project, Artistic Director and Conductor – international competitions laureate, winner of choral skill contests, Madeniyet Kairatkeri Gulmira Kuttybadamova, Conductors – Yerzhan Sansyzbayev, Yerbolat Abylai, Indira Aitbergen, Alfiya Kalaup, Aisulu Amangeldy, Shirin Akhmedzhanova, Madiyar Kapanov, Ardak Mantai, Azhar Iskakova, Aigerim Sabyrova.

On October 20, at 12.00, a fascinating concert in the Kazakh language A Friendly Family of String Instruments will be offered to the youngest audience members. The program brings together music, the Host’s word, riddles and theatrical performance. In a form of a game, children get acquainted with musical instruments’ construction and sound. Artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra take part in the concert. Musicologist – Tulegen Nazarbekov.

On October 24, at 19.00, an evening of chamber music Musica da Camera, dedicated to the work of two great composers of the romantic era – Franz Schubert and Sergei Rachmaninoff, will be held. The concert program features Schubert’s Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in E Flat Major, op.100. The Austrian composer’s music has a strong lyrical component and is based on the innermost human feelings. One of the first romantic composers became the founder of new genres – vocal ballad and romantic miniature (impromptu and musical moments). Rachmaninoff’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, op.19 will be performed. The composer’s creative work is characterized by deep lyricism, expression, uttermost sincerity, wide generous colors and a steel rhythm, combined with a generous flood of melody in an original manner. International competitions laureates Yermek Magavin (violin), Yermek Kurmanayev (cello), Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva (piano) will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall this evening.

On October 30, at 19.00, an instrumental concert Making Music Together will continue the beloved by the audience series Musical Intersection, in which virtuoso Kazakh and foreign artists invariably demonstrate the sophisticated art of ensemble performance. The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Soloist and Concertmaster of the orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, orchestra Soloist Madeniyet Kairatkeri Aisulu Baikenova (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello) and Yerlan Serkebayev (piano) will perform works by the famous Kazakh composer Artyk Toksanbayev and ‘King of the Argentine Tango’ Astor Piazzolla. The exciting concert program features Artyk Toksanbayev’s Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello Stepnyie Zarisovki, Astor Piazzolla’s popular cycles Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas and Histoire du Tango.