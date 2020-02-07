Kazakh capital to hold Asian Weightlifting Championships

NUR-ULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Weightlifting Championships will take place on April 18-25 in Nur-Sultan. It is a gold standard Olympic qualifying meet, the official website of the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation reads.

It will bring together the strongest athletes from 45 Asian nations. 139 athletes from 13 countries submitted official application for participation in the event ahead.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships is a weightlifting championship organized by the Asian Weightlifting Federation for competitors from the Asian countries. It has been held since 1971 for men and 1988 for women.