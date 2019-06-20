Kazakh capital to hold YouFest Music Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The grandiose concert of the young Kazakhstani artists YouFest will take place on June 22 in the capital of Kazakhstan as part of celebrations of the Day of the Capital City, the official website of the city administration reports.

The festival will be held at the main entrance of the Capital City Park. The event will start with the dance battle to feature break dance, hip-hop, cramp, house dance, dance hall and popping crews. The best will be awarded the AllstylesYouFest Award.



Besides, the open-air concert will bring together 40 well-known and talented bands and singers of Kazakhstan, including Ziruza, Baller, Moldanazar, etc. According to the organizers, the headliner NinetyOne band will perform at the concert.



The festival of contemporary music will begin at 10:00 a.m. to end at 11:00 p.m.