Kazakh capital to host 12th Astana Economic Forum on May 16-17, 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital city of Kazakhstan awaits the leading international experts, Nobel Prize winners, current and former presidents, politicians, economists, scientists, businessmen, CEOs listed in the Fortune 500 and world-renowned cultural figures for the Astana Economic Forum 2019.

This year, about 3,000 thousand people are expected to take part in AEF-2019, which will take place in the EXPO Congress Center and Hilton Astana. Half of the forum participants are foreign delegates from over 100 countries of the world. The following international guests have already confirmed their participation:



Paul Romer, 2018 Nobel Prize Winner in Economics, Chief Economist of the World Bank (2016-2018);



Christine Lagarde, MD of the International Monetary Fund;



Stanley Fischer, Deputy Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (2014-2017);



Hans-Paul Bürkner,Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Boston Consulting Group;



Khan Zheng, First Vice-Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Shanghai Mayor (2003-2012);



Rae Kwon Chung, 2007 Nobel Prize Winner, honorary professor at Incheon State University (Republic of Korea).



Participation of such distinguished politicians and experts in AEF-2019 proves not only the growing interest in the Forum itself, but also is a sign of willingness to conduct open dialogue and enter into mutual cooperation.



INSPIRING GROWTH: PEOPLE, CITIES, ECONOMIES will be the main topic of the XII Astana Economic Forum. Its participants and leading experts will discuss rapid and dramatic changes in the economies of states, social sector, digital technologies, production and consumption sectors, and the technological transition to the fourth industrial revolution that is taking place right before our very eyes.

Registration for forum participants is already available on the website: forum-astana.org.



The Astana Economic Forum is an annual business highlight of Eurasia.



For 11 years of its operation, the Astana Economic Forum (AEF) has gained a status of one of the most influential international platforms for discussing the recovery and development of the global economy and financial system. The Forum was attended by about 50,000 delegates from 150 countries across the world, among them are over 20 Noble Prize Winners and 30 top-level foreign politicians.



In the framework of the congress, more than 300 memorandums and agreements were signed and totaled over US$ 20 billion.

The AEF's topics are annually updated and cover a wide range of challenges and tasks of global development, as well as set the points for extensive discussion.