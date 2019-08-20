Kazakh capital to host Book Festival 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KITAP FEST 2019 Book Festival will take place on August 25 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Yelorda reports.

It isorganized by BAURZHAN Private Foundation, ABAYbooks Publishing House withsupport of Astana Jastary (Astana Youth) organization.

The bookfestival is called to promote the reader’s culture, build the integrated platformfor writers and their readers, and stir children and youth interest in books.

Annually thefestival brings together thousands of book lovers, talented authors, successfulbloggers, and public figures. For the past five years above 130 books werepresented, about 20,000 were donated; more than 70 book shops attended theevents.

A bookfair, an exhibition of rare pictures, a show program for children and a book exchangewill be held as part of the festival.