Kazakh capital to host ethno-cultural festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From May 31 through June 2, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the first ethno-cultural festive event Nur-SultanEthnoFest, Kazinform learnt from the municipal culture and sport department.

Yurts will be installed on the square in front of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall. An exhibition of horses and birds, an ethnic bazaar in medieval style will be opened there. The ethnic village will be open from 10:00am till 10:00pm.



The organizers of the event are the Mayor's Office of Nur-Sultan and the Association of Ethnic Sport of Kazakhstan.



The programme of the three-day festival includes aitys (competition of poets), a festive concert and competitions in javelin throwing, arm-wrestling, mass-wrestling, archery, kokpar etc.



According to the organizers, the idea of Nur-SultanEthnoFest is to preserve and popularize traditions of the Kazakh people.



The festival is remarkable for the 1st Altyn Zhebe World Horseback Archery Championships which will bring together the most accurate archers from 15 countries of the world such as South Africa, Malaysia, South Korea, Jordan, Romania, Finland, Poland, Hungary, and Central Asian states.



The official opening of Nur-Sultan Ethno Fest and the festive concert will take place on June 1 at 07:00pm.