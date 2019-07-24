Kazakh capital to host III Renewable Energy Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 25, 2019, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the III Renewable Energy Summit. This is an international industrial platform which will bring together more than 300 delegates and speakers from various countries of the world, Kazinform reports.

The goal of the summit is todiscuss the pros and cons of RES use as well as to implement the best ideas andefficient solutions for building ‘green’ future of our country and the entireglobal community. The project pursues astrategic mission of attraction of international RES developers, investors and ‘green’energy suppliers and the leading experts from every corner of the world toKazakhstan for communication and experience exchange.

The organizer of the event is Kazakhstan’sRenewable Energy Association – non-commercialorganization which unites ‘green’ companies of the country. The fund of theFirst President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy is the co-organizer ofthe Summit.

The event will take place withinthe 2019 Kazakhstan Energy Week to be held by KAZENERGY Association under theKazakh Government’s support.

Among the speakers are:

Kanat Bozumbayev – Minister ofEnergy of Kazakhstan

Rae Kwon Chung – Nobel Prize Laureate, Member of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee;

Arkady Dvorkovich – Chairman of Skolkovo Fund, FIDE President, ex-DeputyChairman of the Russian Government;

Bolat Akchulakov – Director General of KAZENERGY Association;

Ruslana Lyzhychko – People’s Artist of Ukraine, Green Energy Ambassador, Eurovision2004 Winner, ex-Deputy of Ukraine’s Rada;

Vladimir Shkolnik – ex-Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, Chairmanof the Board of NAC Kazatomprom;

Albert Rau – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament;

Darmen Sadvakassov – Founder and Managing Partner of Dasco Consulting Group;

Armen Arzumanyan – Head of USAID Power the FutureRegional Program;

RamazanZhampiissov – Director of the UNDP Sustainable Development Department;

Yakup Beris – UNDP Kazakhstan Resident Representative

Aidar Kazybayev – Managing Director of AIFC Administration;

Marlen Izbaskhanov – Director General of LLP First Wind Power Plant ofKazakhstan;

Zhomart Mominbayev – Partner of LLP Modern Innovative Technologies;

Ruslan Zhemkov – Managing Director of JSC NC Astana Expo 2017;

Arman Kashkinbekov – Director General of Renewable Energy Association ofKazakshtan;

The future of renewable energy; global tendencies and Kazakhstan’sexperience;

- ‘Green’ finances and ‘green’economy; what kind of financial tools and investment opportunities of RESdevelopment exist in Kazakhstan;

- Auction selling in RESprojects; results and prospects;

- Best Cases: the ranking of themost successful RES projects in Kazakhstan;

A special presentation of RES startup projectswill be organized during the Summit.

Moreinformation is available on www.resummit.kz.