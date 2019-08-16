  • kz
    Kazakh capital to host int’l festival of amateur theaters

    10:19, 16 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II International Amateur Theaters Festival The happy ticket will take place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    It willbring together five theaters from Russia and Kazakhstan. The winners will get agrand prix and three winning places, The Best Actor and the Best Actress awards.

    The festivalwill last for two days. On August 15-16, five theaters will stage their performancesin the territory of the EXPO.

    Culture
