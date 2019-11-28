Kazakh capital to host Int’l Forum «Otandastar» in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Forum «Otandastar» (Fellow Nationals) is set to take place in the Kazakh capital in April next year, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

«We are planning to hold the International Forum «Otandastar» next April. Important issues are expected to be raised during the forum,» Kusherbayev said at a roundtable for representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the capital city.

He reminded that over the years of independence over 1 million Kazakhs had returned to their historic motherland.