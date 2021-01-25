Kazakh capital to host PariMatch 2021 Qazaqstan Hockey Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital will play a host to PariMatch 2021 Qazaqstan Hockey Open. It will bring together the national teams of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, the official website of Barys HC reads.

It will be held in Nur-Sultan for the first time ever between February 10 and 13.

Initially, four teams planned to play in the international tournament. The fourth team will miss it due to the pandemic. Two teams will represent Kazakhstan, the second will play exhibition games.