    Kazakh capital to host Ski Festival

    17:02, 08 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Next Sunday the Central Park of Nur-Sultan will play a host to the Esil Winter Ski Festival, the city administration’s official website reads.

    The annual ski festival will be held on February 14. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m.The participants of different age groups will run different distances such as 1,2,3 and 5 km.

    The registration will be open on February 13, contact the following telephone number 8 707 913 91 38.

    The event will be held with strict observance of all sanitary norms and requirements.



    Sport Nur-Sultan
