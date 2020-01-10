Kazakh capital to host UK Alumni Networking Evening

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The British Council, The British Chamber of Commerce and Haileybury Astana are delighted to invite you to the UK Alumni Networking Evening that will be happening on 23 January 2020.

The event will be held at Haileybury Astana, 4 Ivan Panfilov St, Nur-Sultan.

Music/Buffet/Drinks/Lottery at an evening networking will be served. Please bring your business cards to take part in the Lottery, the British Council in Kazakhstan official website reads.