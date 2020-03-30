Kazakh capital toughens state of emergency rules

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital has stepped up quarantine regulations starting from 00:00 March 30, 2020 amid the coronavirus spread fears.

The new rules restrict people’s movement except when buying groceries or medicine, or going to work, close places of public gathering (parks, squares, streets, playgrounds, etc.), suspend public transport service, ban people’s gathering in the streets or other public places of more than three people (but for family members), ban movement of unaccompanied minors. The city suspended bus service until to April 6, 2020.

As of 00:20 March 30 the number of coronavirus infection cases rose to 284, 167 of which were registered in Nur-Sultan.