  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh captain Starchenko suffers injury at 2016 IIHF World Championship

    20:05, 11 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani defenseman Roman Savchenko will wear the captain's armband in today's match against Sweden, Shaiba.kz reports.

    The Kazakh squad will clash with Team Sweden in Group A at the 2016 IIHF World Championship at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow tonight. The match is scheduled to start at 11:15 p.m. Astana time.

    Forward Roman Starchenko, who was the Kazakhstani captain in the first three matches, will miss the upcoming match due to injury.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!