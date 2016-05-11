Kazakh captain Starchenko suffers injury at 2016 IIHF World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani defenseman Roman Savchenko will wear the captain's armband in today's match against Sweden, Shaiba.kz reports.

The Kazakh squad will clash with Team Sweden in Group A at the 2016 IIHF World Championship at the VTB Ice Palace in Moscow tonight. The match is scheduled to start at 11:15 p.m. Astana time.

Forward Roman Starchenko, who was the Kazakhstani captain in the first three matches, will miss the upcoming match due to injury.