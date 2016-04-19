Kazakh carmaker eyes entering Azerbaijani market

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's BIPEK AVTO-AZIA AVTO car holding is studying the possibility of entering the Azerbaijani market, the holding told Trend.

During the recent visit to Baku, a delegation from the BIPEK AVTO-AZIA AVTO held talks with the Azerbaijani colleagues on the issue.

"Currently, we are studying the development prospects of Azerbaijan's car market and discussing the joint plans," said the holding.

BIPEK AVTO-AZIA AVTO said that it considers the Azerbaijani market as one of the most promising ones among the post-Soviet countries.

The holding recalled that the volume of car import to Azerbaijan exceeded 100,000 cars in 2012-2013.

BIPEK AVTO-AZIA AVTO group of companies is the largest holding on Kazakhstan's car market. It includes AZIA AVTO car assembly plant, distributor and dealer companies engaged in selling and service of Lada, Skoda, Chevrolet, KIA, UAZ and Renault car brands, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az.