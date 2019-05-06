Kazakh CEC accredits 45 int'l election observers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered 45 observers of international organizations to monitor snap presidential elections of Kazakhstan, set for June 9, 2019.

"Among those accredited are 7 observers of the CIS Observation Mission, 22 from CIS IPA, 12 from OSCE/ODIHR and 4 observers from the OIC Mission," member of the Kazakh CEC Zauresh Baimoldina told the Commission's meeting.



As of today 53 foreign journalists have applied for the Kazakh MFA's accreditation to cover the elections ahead. 94 journalists of 28 foreign mass media enjoy permanent accreditation of the Kazakh MFA.