Kazakh CEC head, CIS Observation Mission reps meet
19:40, 21 December 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Head of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev met with 1st deputy head of the Executive Committee – CIS executive secretary Viktor Guminsky, the CEC press service reports.
The CIS Observation Mission headquarters will monitor the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan. The mission observers have great experience in monitoring elections in Kazakhstan. The CIS observers will for the 14th time monitor elections.