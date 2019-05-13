  • kz
    Kazakh CEC registers 67 int'l election observers

    12:02, 13 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered 67 international observers so far to monitor snap presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry recommended 22 long-term observers, members of the OSCE/ODIHR Observation Mission, for accreditation.

    "On May 6 the CEC accredited 45 observers from various international organizations, CIS, OSCE/ODIHR, CIS IPA and OIC. 22 international observers have been accredited today," member of the CEC Zauresh Baimoldina said.

    The CEC will accredit international observers until 18:00 p.m. June 3, 2019.

    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
