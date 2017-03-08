Kazakh celebrities greet women on their holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Denis Ten, Sochi Olympic bronze winner in figure skating, and Dimash Kudaibergenov, a famous Kazakh singer and participant of Chinese ‘I am a singer 2017' contest, greeted women of Kazakhstan on International Women's Day, Kazinform's correspondent reports.

"Every time you compare yourselves to someone you lose your individuality. You don't have to be slimmer or more beautiful than someone else or have richer lives. You are unique in anyway. Don't be prisoners of other people's lives. Love yourselves", Denis posted in Instagram.



"Be flowers. No one criticizes them for irregular petals or dull colors. They beautify our world. They are vivid bright diamonds. You can gaze and have your eyes glued on them. But you cannot own them. Owning a flower will results in its imminent death. The same with you - always be ‘free', fly and create. Be bright and the world will become better", he added.

Dimash Kudaibergenov who is taking part in popular Chinese singing contest thinks every woman deserves happiness.



"Spring brings the inspiring holiday of the better half of humanity. Every woman deserves to be happy! On the International Women's Day I'd like to wish you health and a good mood! A girl today - a mother tomorrow, she who rocks the cradle rules the world", he wrote.