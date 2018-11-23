Kazakh chemical scientist receives prestigious UNESCO award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakh chemical scientist Zulkhair Mansurov has been awarded the UNESCO Medal "For contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies". The award ceremony took place at the organization's headquarters in Paris on November 22, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed.

The medal established in 2010 is annually awarded by the UNESCO Director-General to outstanding scientists and organizations which have made significant contributions to the world science progress in the above fields. Kazakhstan's scientist was awarded for his contribution to the development of technologies in the production of nanocarbon materials and carbon nanotubes and graphene.

Having received the award, Mansurov thanked UNESCO for the high appreciation of his research and underlined that the achievements of Kazakhstan's science are largely attributed to the fact that nowadays the scientists of the country have all the opportunities needed for close cooperation with the world's leading research centers. He added that much credit must go to the systemic reforms in Kazakhstan, which were initiated by the Head of State.

Attending the ceremony, Zhan Galiyev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, warmly congratulated the compatriot and said that the medal is a well-deserved recognition of his services to the Kazakhstani and international scientific community, a valuable contribution to the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies.

This year, the awards were also awarded to nine colleagues of Zulkhair Mansurov. They represent such countries as Russia, France, Australia, Finland, Austria, Greece, Egypt, and the U.S. The fields of practical applications of their scientific developments include electronics, telecommunications, mechanical engineering, instrumentation, medicine, materials engineering, to name but a few.

The awardees comprise such eminent scientists as Nobel Prize winners Isamu Akasaki and Zhores Alferov, as well as President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Chunli Bai.

Professor, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Zulhair Mansurov heads the Combustion Problems Institute of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The prominent scientist worked for many years at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, including as Vice Rector for more than 15 years. He has been awarded the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kanysh Satpayev Prize.