    Kazakh chess player Abdumalik wins big again

    16:54, 16 October 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani International Master and Woman Grandmaster Zhansaya Abdumalik claimed the title of the international chess tournament President Almaty Union chessplayers Cup-2 in Almaty city. 

    According to the press service of the Zh. Abdumalik Chess Academy, the tournament brought together 54 chess players from nine countries.

    During the tournament, Abdumalik demonstrated excellent results outplaying international grandmasters Vadim Malakhatko (2597, Belgium), Kirill Stupak (2533, Belarus), Antonina Filippova (2529, Uzbekistan), Alexei Barsov (2448, Uzbekistan), Pyotr Kostenko (2502, Kazakhstan) and international master Shamsiddin Vakhidov (2249, Uzbekistan).

    Following the results of nine tours, the Kazakhstani chess player scored 7.5 points and claimed the first place at the tournament (rtg 2679).

    Kazakhstan Sport
