Kazakh chess player grabs silver medal at Olympiad in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Youth Chess Olympiad ended in Ahmedabad, India. The Kazakh team took the 9th place among 30 teams, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

"Tamerlan Bekturov from Pavlodar city took the second place in the individual event on his chessboard, winning a silver medal," the Federation said.

The strongest young chess players from Russia, India, Iran, Armenia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Israel, and other countries came to the tournament. By the way, the above countries have just entered the top ten according to the Olympiad results. In total, 30 teams from 27 countries competed there. Kazybek Nogerbek, Ramazan Zhalmakhanov, Timur Nurzhanov, Tamerlan Bekturov, and Assel Serikbay defended the honor of Kazakhstan.