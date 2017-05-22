Kazakh chess player Nakhbayeva hauls silver at Asian Championship in China

BEIJING-CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - Guliskhan Nakhbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed silver at the Asian Individual Championship 2017 in Chengdu, China this past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 10-day tournament brought together 119 male and female chess players from China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Iran, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.



Vietnamese chess player Vo Thi Kim Phung outplayed all opponents in Women's category and took home gold. Indian chess player collected bronze.



Additionally, Kazakhstani Rinat Zhumabayev and Azamat Utegaliyev were ranked among top 7 and top 30 male players at the tournament.