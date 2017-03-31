  • kz
    Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik becomes International Master

    16:18, 31 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik, 17, has been awarded the title of International Master, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "At the latest session of the FIDE (World Chess Federation) it was decided to award Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik the title of International Master. It should be noted that the 17-year-old Abdumalik has become one of the first girls in Kazakhstan history to obtain the title," a post in her Instagram account reads.

    As a reminder, Zhansaya Abdumalik is the four-time world champion among girls and the Woman Grandmaster (2014). Abdumalik was named the Best U20 Asian Chess Player among girls by the FIDE Asian Federation. Currently, Zhansaya is ranked 42nd in the Top 100 Women March 2017.

