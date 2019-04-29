Kazakh chess players win eight medals at World Schools Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani chess players brought three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals from the 2019 World Schools Chess Championship in Antalya, Turkey. 392 chess players of 33 countries competed in the tournament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Kazakhstan's Khanzada Amanzhol, Elnaz Kaliakhmet, and Nazerke Nurgali struck gold in U-7, U-9, and U-15 categories, respectively. Alisher Abdsattar (U-7) and Edgar Mamedov (U-9) became silver winners. Bronze medals went to Rayana Zhumagali (U-9), Dinmukhamed Tulendinov (U-9), and Aisha Zakirova (U-11).