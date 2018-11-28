Kazakh child development center in Beijing marks Day of First President

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A matinee dedicated to the upcoming Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been held today at the Baldyrghan Child Development Center in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

After the children sang the National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aliya Nurysheva, the spouse of Kazakh Ambassador to China, and Nazgul Nazarbekova, the Head of the Child Development Center, made their welcome remarks. This was followed by a concert: the children recited patriotic poems, performed Kazakh national dances and sang the song "Atameken" ("Homeland").





The delegation of the Kazakhstan National Academic Library donated 12 various books by Kazakhstani authors to the Baldyrghan Child Development Center. The guests saw the exhibition of drawings "Kazakhstan through the eyes of children".





At the Baldyrghan center, there are now 20 children, not only from Kazakhstan but also from Kyrgyzstan, India, and Pakistan.

The Child Development Center includes several zones: practical, sensory, mathematical, language, and a gymnastic one. The center provides English language classes, choreography, singing and drawing classes.