Kazakh children's ombudsman offers to transform orphan asylums

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Children's rights ombudsman of Kazakhstan Zagipa Baliyeva suggested profoundly changing the orphan asylums in the country.

"Children's homes are subject to transformations. We cannot shut the orphanages down because people will never stop leaving and abandoning their children. We jointly with the Almaty administration are working at transforming the children's homes," Baliyeva said addressing the Majilis deputies on Thursday.



According to her, all orphan homes should be considered as a crisis centre, a school for parents. "80% out of 7,000 orphaned children are social orphans. Their parents are alive. That's why the society should get involved in all programs existing and work towards this goal," she stressed.