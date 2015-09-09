Kazakh, Chinese animation enterprises to shoot «Silk Road» 3D film (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazakhstanComputerGraphics LLP and China's national animation enterprise ORI ANIMATION CO., LT will shoot a full-length 3D animated motion film for international distribution.

The title of the film is "Silk Road". Shooting process starts in 2015, Kazinform has learnt from the National Agency for Technological Development. On August 31, 2015 during Kazakh President's official trip to China the companies entered into a memorandum of mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation. As per the agreements reached, Ori Animation pledged to invest 40% of the whole budget in the project and distribute it in China and other countries. KCG representatives say that the film will be produced in English with translation into Kazakh, Russian and Chinese. The 90-minute film will be shot for two years. "The theme of the Silk Road and its revival is very popular both in Kazakhstan and in China as well as in other EEU countries. That is why, Chinese side expressed readiness to fully support this project providing investment and ensuring its distribution across China and the world. We are pleased to have such an opportunity and express confidence that the project will open new prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation for us. We plan to finish the project in two years. We also plan to gather strong and well-experienced international team, because the story should be understandable and clear for any audience. For this reason we will attract the specialists with experience of working for Walt Disney," KCG Director General Ernar Kurmashev says. In 2011 Kazakhstan Computer Graphics was awarded an innovation grant from the National Agency for Technological Development. Under the governmental support the company acquired Motion Capture technology from Vicon. This technology allows reducing the expenses and cost of 3D animation production up to 50% due to which computer graphics services and animation become more affordable.