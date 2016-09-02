Kazakh, Chinese bilateral coop discussed in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM In the course of the visit to Hangzhou, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Akorda informed.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation including the prospects of strengthening the interaction in trade-economic, investment, transit and transport, fuel and energy as well as in cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The leaders of the two countries shared also views on the most relevant aspects of regional and international agenda.

The Head of State thanked Xi Jinping for the invitation to pay a working visit to China and to participate in G20 Summit.

“Chairmanship of China in G20 coincided with a tough period. The agenda you have offered is very important at the current stage of development. The fact that G20 focuses on economic problems, promotes the solution of the most urgent issues of the world,” said the Kazakh President.

Nazarbayev emphasized strengthening of trust between Kazakhstan and China over the years of cooperation.

“Our ties can serve as an example of inter-state relations. We have created an exemplary model of strategic partnership and have raised economic collaboration to a new level. The governments of Kazakhstan and China are actively working on fulfillment of the tasks set as per the agreements reached. This year, we mark the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, and in 2017 we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is a very important date,” the Head of State added.

In turn, Xi Jinping noted that Kazakhstan plays a key role in economic development of the region and the entire world and expressed confidence for a constructive contribution of our country to the global dialogue.

“Last year we had a meeting in Beijing, following which a Joint Declaration on a new stage of our relations was adopted. Our bilateral partnership in all the spheres gains paces to date and objectives for its further development have already been set. Given that next year we will mark the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we need to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance strategic coordination in order to jointly build our relations in the spirit of frankness, mutual trust, unity and mutual help,” Xi Jinping stressed.

The parties expressed also hope that the oncoming G20 Summit will play a key role in defining further ways of development of the global economy and will turn into a new locomotive of the global economic growth.



Four documents were signed at the meeting:

• The Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on Establishment of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee as of May 17, 2004. The document was signed by both countries foreign ministers Erlan Idrissov and Wang Yi.

• Cooperation Plan on Integration of Nurly Zhol program and Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. Those signing the Plan were Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev and Chairman of the State Committee for Development and Reforms of China Xu Shaoshi.

• The Protocol of Quarantine and Health Requirements to Horses to be Exported from Kazakhstan to China between Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan and China General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ). The document was signed by Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva and Chief of the AQSIQ Zhi Shuping.

• The Protocol of Phytosanitary requirements to the Export of Soybeans from Kazakhstan to China between Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan and China General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ). The document was signed by Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva and Chief of the AQSIQ Zhi Shuping.