    Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers met in Astana

    19:55, 07 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministers of Defense of Kazakhstan and China - Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chang Wanquan - met today in Astana.

    The meeting was held within the Conference of the SCO Ministers of Defense.

    According to the information, posted by the Kazakh Defense Ministry on its website, the present state of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation is at a high level now and is based on the Treaty of Good-Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. Speaking on bilateral cooperation, it should be noted that Kazakhstan-China interaction in military and military-technical spheres demonstrates  positive dynamics now. 

       

