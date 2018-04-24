Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers praise high level of coop

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov met with Minister of National Defense of the People's Republic of China General Wei Fenghe on the margins of his visit to Beijing. Minister Zhasuzakov is in the Chinese capital to attend the regular session of the Defense Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Saken Zhasuzakov extended his congratulations to his Chinese colleague on his appointment to the post of the Minister of National Defense on March 19, 2018.



During the meeting the sides discussed the problems of bilateral cooperation in military sphere as well as ensuring regional security, including fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.



Both ministers praised the high level of cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese armed forces and stressed it has a huge potential for further development.



Later in the day Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted defense ministers of SCO member states.



















