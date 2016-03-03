  • kz
    Kazakh-Chinese duo breezes into BMW Malaysian Open semis

    19:55, 03 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and Yi-Fan Xu of China breezed into the semifinals of the BMW Malaysian Open 2016 in Kuala Lumpur.

    The Kazakh-Chinese tandem outplayed Nao Hibino from Japan and Ling Zhang from Hong Kong in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

    In the semifinal-match they will clash with Thai Varatchaya Wongteanchai and Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang.
    In order to reach the quarterfinal Diyas and Xu beat Croatian-American duo of Darija Jurak and Nicole Melichar.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $225,000, according to the WTA's official website.

