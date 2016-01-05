Kazakh-Chinese duo out of 2016 Shenzhen Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas and her women's doubles partner Ling Zhang from China have failed to advance to the second round of the 2016 Shenzhen Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig needed an hour to defeat the Kazakh-Chinese duo in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In the next round Mitu and Tig are set to play against the winners of Vera Dushevina and Katerina Siniakova vs. Annika Beck and Evgeniya Rodina.

The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $500,000.